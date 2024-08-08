Explore
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 4.51 %. The stock closed at 287.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 295.25 and closed at 287.3. The stock had a high of 301.1 and a low of 289.75. The market capitalization was 219476.11 cr with a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 126.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2369378 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:18:25 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by -0.90% and is currently trading at 297.55. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has increased by 132.44% to 297.55. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.02%
3 Months19.83%
6 Months65.22%
YTD62.98%
1 Year132.44%
08 Aug 2024, 08:48:48 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1304.07Support 1293.37
Resistance 2307.63Support 2286.23
Resistance 3314.77Support 3282.67
08 Aug 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy78810
    Buy99109
    Hold2223
    Sell3212
    Strong Sell2221
08 Aug 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38642 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹287.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 301.1 & 289.75 yesterday to end at 300.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

