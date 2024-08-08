Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹295.25 and closed at ₹287.3. The stock had a high of ₹301.1 and a low of ₹289.75. The market capitalization was ₹219476.11 cr with a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹126.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2369378 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by -0.90% and is currently trading at ₹297.55. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has increased by 132.44% to ₹297.55. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.02%
|3 Months
|19.83%
|6 Months
|65.22%
|YTD
|62.98%
|1 Year
|132.44%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.07
|Support 1
|293.37
|Resistance 2
|307.63
|Support 2
|286.23
|Resistance 3
|314.77
|Support 3
|282.67
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38642 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹287.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.1 & ₹289.75 yesterday to end at ₹300.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.