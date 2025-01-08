Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 286.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 281.75 and closed at 282.10. The stock reached a high of 288.25 and a low of 281.15, indicating intraday volatility. The market capitalization stood at 206,245.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.35, while the 52-week low is 171.70. A total of 482,951 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:31:33 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹281.35, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹286.85

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of 282.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 278.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 278.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20:21 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.99%, currently trading at 284.00. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have seen a significant increase of 56.32%, reaching 284.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.1%
3 Months6.91%
6 Months-14.28%
YTD-2.1%
1 Year56.32%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49:16 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.48Support 1282.33
Resistance 2292.42Support 2278.12
Resistance 3296.63Support 3275.18
08 Jan 2025, 08:35:21 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 20.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy8888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13543 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 482 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:40 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹282.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 288.25 & 281.15 yesterday to end at 286.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

