Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Decline in Trading Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹281.75 and closed at ₹282.10. The stock reached a high of ₹288.25 and a low of ₹281.15, indicating intraday volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹206,245.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.35, while the 52-week low is ₹171.70. A total of 482,951 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of ₹282.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹278.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹278.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.99%, currently trading at ₹284.00. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have seen a significant increase of 56.32%, reaching ₹284.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.1%
|3 Months
|6.91%
|6 Months
|-14.28%
|YTD
|-2.1%
|1 Year
|56.32%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.48
|Support 1
|282.33
|Resistance 2
|292.42
|Support 2
|278.12
|Resistance 3
|296.63
|Support 3
|275.18
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 20.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 482 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹288.25 & ₹281.15 yesterday to end at ₹286.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.