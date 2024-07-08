Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹317.85 and closed at ₹317.35. The stock reached a high of ₹326.75 and a low of ₹314.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics stood at ₹236,836.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹326.75 and ₹121.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,136,648 shares.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹317.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.75 & ₹314.55 yesterday to end at ₹317.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend