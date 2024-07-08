Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 317.85 and closed at 317.35. The stock reached a high of 326.75 and a low of 314.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics stood at 236,836.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 326.75 and 121.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,136,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹317.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 326.75 & 314.55 yesterday to end at 317.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

