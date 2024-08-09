Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹301, hit a high of ₹302.65, and a low of ₹297.1, before closing at ₹300.25. The market capitalization for the company stood at ₹218050.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹340.35 and ₹126.6 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1814467 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1814 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302.65 & ₹297.1 yesterday to end at ₹298.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.