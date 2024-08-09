Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 300.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at 301, hit a high of 302.65, and a low of 297.1, before closing at 300.25. The market capitalization for the company stood at 218050.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 340.35 and 126.6 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1814467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37404 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1814 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹300.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302.65 & 297.1 yesterday to end at 298.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

