Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:24:02
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.00 0.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.90 -0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,312.80 0.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.15 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.25 0.49%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 313.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 314.1 and closed slightly higher at 314.5. The stock reached a high of 315.6 and a low of 313.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 229,344.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 150, with a trading volume of 762,651 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:31:30 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹316.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹313.6

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has surpassed the first resistance of 315.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 317.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 317.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20:47 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at 315.75. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a remarkable gain of 95.67%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.87%
3 Months9.92%
6 Months10.79%
YTD70.33%
1 Year95.67%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47:40 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1315.47Support 1312.72
Resistance 2317.03Support 2311.53
Resistance 3318.22Support 3309.97
09 Dec 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 10.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
09 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23450 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:02:57 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹314.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 315.6 & 313.05 yesterday to end at 313.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue