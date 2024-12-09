Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹314.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹314.5. The stock reached a high of ₹315.6 and a low of ₹313.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹229,344.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹150, with a trading volume of 762,651 shares on the BSE.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹316.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹313.6
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹315.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹317.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹317.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹315.75. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a remarkable gain of 95.67%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.87%
|3 Months
|9.92%
|6 Months
|10.79%
|YTD
|70.33%
|1 Year
|95.67%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|315.47
|Support 1
|312.72
|Resistance 2
|317.03
|Support 2
|311.53
|Resistance 3
|318.22
|Support 3
|309.97
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 10.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23450 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹314.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.6 & ₹313.05 yesterday to end at ₹313.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend