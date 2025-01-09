Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 286.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 287 and closed slightly lower at 286.85. The stock reached a high of 287 and a low of 280.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 209,790.7 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 185,170 shares for Bharat Electronics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13281 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹286.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 287 & 280.1 yesterday to end at 281.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

