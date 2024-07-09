Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹328.8, reached a high of ₹335.9, a low of ₹325.8, and closed at ₹324. The market capitalization was ₹244,256.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹326.75, and the 52-week low was ₹121.1. The BSE volume was 2,314,008 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 8.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.9 & ₹325.8 yesterday to end at ₹324. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend