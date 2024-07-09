Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 324 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at 328.8, reached a high of 335.9, a low of 325.8, and closed at 324. The market capitalization was 244,256.26 crore. The 52-week high was 326.75, and the 52-week low was 121.1. The BSE volume was 2,314,008 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 8.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy101097
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
09 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46146 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹324 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 335.9 & 325.8 yesterday to end at 324. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

