Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 313.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 313.75 and closed slightly lower at 313.60. The stock reached a high of 317.10 and a low of 313.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 229,965.7 crore, the company's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 340.35 and low of 150. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 533,404 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
10 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22763 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 533 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹313.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 317.1 & 313.2 yesterday to end at 314.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.