Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹313.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹313.60. The stock reached a high of ₹317.10 and a low of ₹313.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹229,965.7 crore, the company's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and low of ₹150. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 533,404 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 533 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.1 & ₹313.2 yesterday to end at ₹314.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend