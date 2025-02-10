Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹281.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹279.85. The stock reached a high of ₹282.05 and a low of ₹273.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹202,445.09 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,095,222 shares for the day.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.1
|Support 1
|272.9
|Resistance 2
|286.8
|Support 2
|268.4
|Resistance 3
|291.3
|Support 3
|263.7
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 26.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1095 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹282.05 & ₹273.15 yesterday to end at ₹276.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.