Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹281.8 and closed at ₹282, with a daily high of ₹284 and a low of ₹279.55. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹205,587.53 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 198,660 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.67
|Support 1
|279.17
|Resistance 2
|286.13
|Support 2
|277.13
|Resistance 3
|288.17
|Support 3
|274.67
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 22.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹284 & ₹279.55 yesterday to end at ₹281.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.