Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 282 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 281.8 and closed at 282, with a daily high of 284 and a low of 279.55. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 205,587.53 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 198,660 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.67Support 1279.17
Resistance 2286.13Support 2277.13
Resistance 3288.17Support 3274.67
10 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 22.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy9888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13452 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹282 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 284 & 279.55 yesterday to end at 281.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

