Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹339.75 and closed at ₹334.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹339.75, while the low was ₹328.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹244,548.65 crores. The 52-week high was ₹335.9, and the 52-week low was ₹122.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,969,707 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|339.8
|Support 1
|329.15
|Resistance 2
|344.9
|Support 2
|323.6
|Resistance 3
|350.45
|Support 3
|318.5
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 8.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1969 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.75 & ₹328.65 yesterday to end at ₹334.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend