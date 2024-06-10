Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹275.5, reached a high of ₹284.4, and a low of ₹268.55 before closing at ₹273.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹206,939.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹323 and the 52-week low was ₹113.4. The BSE volume for the day was 5,650,616 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.7
|Support 1
|272.85
|Resistance 2
|294.55
|Support 2
|262.85
|Resistance 3
|304.55
|Support 3
|257.0
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹210.0, 25.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|11
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.4 & ₹268.55 yesterday to end at ₹273.7. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.