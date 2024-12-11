Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 314.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 317.85 and closed at 314.50, experiencing a high of 318.25 and a low of 314. The company's market capitalization stands at 230,148.4 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics reached a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 159.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 601,635 shares, reflecting active trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1317.47Support 1313.17
Resistance 2320.03Support 2311.43
Resistance 3321.77Support 3308.87
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 9.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
11 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22400 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 601 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹314.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 318.25 & 314 yesterday to end at 314.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.