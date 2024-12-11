Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹317.85 and closed at ₹314.50, experiencing a high of ₹318.25 and a low of ₹314. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹230,148.4 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics reached a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹159.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 601,635 shares, reflecting active trading activity.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.47
|Support 1
|313.17
|Resistance 2
|320.03
|Support 2
|311.43
|Resistance 3
|321.77
|Support 3
|308.87
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 9.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 601 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹318.25 & ₹314 yesterday to end at ₹314.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend