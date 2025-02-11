Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹280.15 and closed at ₹276.85, experiencing a high of ₹282.25 and a low of ₹272. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹199,995.42 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Bharat Electronics has reached a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 710,444 shares for the day.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 710 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹282.25 & ₹272 yesterday to end at ₹273.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend