Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹340.35, reached a high of ₹340.35, and a low of ₹324.15 before closing at ₹334.55. The market capitalization was ₹243,927.32 crore with a 52-week high of ₹339.75 and a low of ₹122.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,766,300 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 1766 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.35 & ₹324.15 yesterday to end at ₹333.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend