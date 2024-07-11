Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 334.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 340.35, reached a high of 340.35, and a low of 324.15 before closing at 334.55. The market capitalization was 243,927.32 crore with a 52-week high of 339.75 and a low of 122.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,766,300 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47357 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 1766 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹334.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 340.35 & 324.15 yesterday to end at 333.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

