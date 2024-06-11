Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST Trade

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 283.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 288 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.