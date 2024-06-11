Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees positive trading day

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock price on the last day was opened at ₹288.3, closed at ₹283.35, with the highest price of ₹290.55 and the lowest price of ₹286. The market capitalization was ₹209754.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹323 and a 52-week low of ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 852558 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics stock's price fluctuated today between a low of ₹286 and a high of ₹290.55.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharat Electronics traded until 12 AM is 26.66% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹287.7, a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 287.52 and 285.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 285.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 287.52.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.57
|Support 1
|287.17
|Resistance 2
|290.43
|Support 2
|285.63
|Resistance 3
|291.97
|Support 3
|284.77
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|280.77
|10 Days
|283.65
|20 Days
|259.12
|50 Days
|234.17
|100 Days
|212.91
|300 Days
|179.50
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹288 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹278.83 and ₹289.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹278.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 289.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharat Electronics traded until 11 AM is 25.57% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹287, down by 1.29%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 289.13 and 284.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 284.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 289.13.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.55 & ₹286 yesterday to end at ₹283.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend