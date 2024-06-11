Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 283.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 288 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock price on the last day was opened at 288.3, closed at 283.35, with the highest price of 290.55 and the lowest price of 286. The market capitalization was 209754.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 323 and a 52-week low of 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 852558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics stock's price fluctuated today between a low of 286 and a high of 290.55.

11 Jun 2024, 12:53 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.66% lower than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharat Electronics traded until 12 AM is 26.66% lower than yesterday, with the price at 287.7, a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 287.52 and 285.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 285.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 287.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.57Support 1287.17
Resistance 2290.43Support 2285.63
Resistance 3291.97Support 3284.77
11 Jun 2024, 12:27 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

11 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days280.77
10 Days283.65
20 Days259.12
50 Days234.17
100 Days212.91
300 Days179.50
11 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹288, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹283.35

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics share price is at 288 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 278.83 and 289.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 278.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 289.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:53 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -25.57% lower than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharat Electronics traded until 11 AM is 25.57% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 287, down by 1.29%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 289.13 and 284.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 284.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 289.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.52Support 1285.77
Resistance 2288.53Support 2285.03
Resistance 3289.27Support 3284.02
11 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹283.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 290.55 & 286 yesterday to end at 283.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

