Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹302.05 and closed at ₹298.3. The stock reached a high of ₹305.05 and a low of ₹300.65. With a market capitalization of ₹220,718.77 crore, the company saw a BSE trading volume of 1,423,760 shares. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.35, while the 52-week low is ₹126.6.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.62
|Support 1
|300.27
|Resistance 2
|306.98
|Support 2
|298.28
|Resistance 3
|308.97
|Support 3
|295.92
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 14.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1423 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305.05 & ₹300.65 yesterday to end at ₹301.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.