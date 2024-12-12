Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹313.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹313.85. The stock reached a high of ₹314.60 and a low of ₹313.10 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹229,600.2 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹159.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,216 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹313.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.6 & ₹313.1 yesterday to end at ₹314.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend