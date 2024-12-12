Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 313.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 313.95 and closed slightly lower at 313.85. The stock reached a high of 314.60 and a low of 313.10 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 229,600.2 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 159.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,216 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹313.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 314.6 & 313.1 yesterday to end at 314.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.