Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹274.45 and closed at ₹273.50, experiencing a high of ₹274.45 and a low of ₹262.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹193,816.40 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,429,233 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.94%, currently standing at ₹262.55. Over the past year, the value of Bharat Electronics shares has increased by 49.92%, reaching ₹262.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|-5.01%
|6 Months
|-8.32%
|YTD
|-5.49%
|1 Year
|49.92%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.75
|Support 1
|260.5
|Resistance 2
|278.5
|Support 2
|256.0
|Resistance 3
|283.0
|Support 3
|249.25
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 32.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1429 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.45 & ₹262.80 yesterday to end at ₹265.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend