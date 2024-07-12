Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 333.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 335.85, reached a high of 338.2, and dropped to a low of 333 before closing at 333.7. The market capitalization stood at 245279.63 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 122.5 and 340.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1029677 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.8Support 1332.6
Resistance 2340.6Support 2330.2
Resistance 3343.0Support 3327.4
12 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 9.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy101098
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
12 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47236 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1029 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹333.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 338.2 & 333 yesterday to end at 335.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

