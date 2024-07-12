Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹335.85, reached a high of ₹338.2, and dropped to a low of ₹333 before closing at ₹333.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹245279.63 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹122.5 and ₹340.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1029677 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.8
|Support 1
|332.6
|Resistance 2
|340.6
|Support 2
|330.2
|Resistance 3
|343.0
|Support 3
|327.4
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 9.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1029 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.2 & ₹333 yesterday to end at ₹335.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend