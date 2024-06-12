Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 283.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 288.3, reached a high of 290.55 and a low of 285.4, before closing at 283.35. The market capitalization of the company was 209169.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 323 and the low was 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1475322 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1288.87Support 1283.77
Resistance 2292.23Support 2282.03
Resistance 3293.97Support 3278.67
12 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 210.0, 26.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy910109
    Buy9896
    Hold2234
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71902 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1475 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹283.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 290.55 & 285.4 yesterday to end at 283.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

