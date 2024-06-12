Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹288.3, reached a high of ₹290.55 and a low of ₹285.4, before closing at ₹283.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹209169.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹323 and the low was ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1475322 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.87
|Support 1
|283.77
|Resistance 2
|292.23
|Support 2
|282.03
|Resistance 3
|293.97
|Support 3
|278.67
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹210.0, 26.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1475 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.55 & ₹285.4 yesterday to end at ₹283.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend