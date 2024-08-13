Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹298.3 and closed at ₹301.95, after reaching a high of ₹303.6 and a low of ₹298.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹220,316.73 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹126.6 and ₹340.35. A total of 819,622 shares were traded on the BSE.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.12
|Support 1
|298.72
|Resistance 2
|306.58
|Support 2
|295.78
|Resistance 3
|309.52
|Support 3
|293.32
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 819 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.6 & ₹298.3 yesterday to end at ₹301.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.