Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹313.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹313.85. The stock reached a high of ₹316.05 and a low of ₹312.10. With a market capitalization of ₹228,759.5 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹159.45. The BSE volume for the day was 295,971 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 10.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.05 & ₹312.1 yesterday to end at ₹312.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend