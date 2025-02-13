Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 265.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 264.60 and closed slightly higher at 265.05, reaching a high of 265.05 and a low of 254. The company has a market capitalization of 189,575.18 crore. Over the past year, its stock has experienced a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 2,287,907 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.56%, currently trading at 263.30. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has risen by 49.92% to reach 263.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months-5.01%
6 Months-8.32%
YTD-5.49%
1 Year49.92%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.33Support 1253.58
Resistance 2271.42Support 2247.92
Resistance 3277.08Support 3241.83
13 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 35.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101089
    Buy8897
    Hold1111
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1122
13 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24395 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹265.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 265.05 & 254 yesterday to end at 259.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

