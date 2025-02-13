Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹264.60 and closed slightly higher at ₹265.05, reaching a high of ₹265.05 and a low of ₹254. The company has a market capitalization of ₹189,575.18 crore. Over the past year, its stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 2,287,907 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.56%, currently trading at ₹263.30. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has risen by 49.92% to reach ₹263.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|-5.01%
|6 Months
|-8.32%
|YTD
|-5.49%
|1 Year
|49.92%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.33
|Support 1
|253.58
|Resistance 2
|271.42
|Support 2
|247.92
|Resistance 3
|277.08
|Support 3
|241.83
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 35.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.05 & ₹254 yesterday to end at ₹259.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend