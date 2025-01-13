Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -3.63 %. The stock closed at 281.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 279.75 and closed at 281.20. The stock reached a high of 280.55 and a low of 270.05, with a trading volume of 827,534 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 198,095.01 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has experienced a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70, reflecting its market volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.07Support 1267.37
Resistance 2284.88Support 2263.48
Resistance 3288.77Support 3256.67
13 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 27.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy9888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
13 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13695 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹281.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 280.55 & 270.05 yesterday to end at 271. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.