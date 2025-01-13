Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹279.75 and closed at ₹281.20. The stock reached a high of ₹280.55 and a low of ₹270.05, with a trading volume of 827,534 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹198,095.01 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70, reflecting its market volatility.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.07
|Support 1
|267.37
|Resistance 2
|284.88
|Support 2
|263.48
|Resistance 3
|288.77
|Support 3
|256.67
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 27.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹280.55 & ₹270.05 yesterday to end at ₹271. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend