Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 286.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 288.45, reached a high of 293, and closed at 286.15. The low for the day was also 286.15. The market capitalization of the company stood at 212,385.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 323, while the 52-week low was 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,395,240 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹286.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 293 & 286.15 yesterday to end at 286.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

