Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 301.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 302.45 and closed slightly lower at 301.4. The stock reached a high of 302.6 and dipped to a low of 295.3, with a trading volume of 1,166,568 shares on the BSE. The company has a market capitalization of 216,442.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 340.35 and a low of 126.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35656 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1166 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹301.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302.6 & 295.3 yesterday to end at 296.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

