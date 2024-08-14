Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹302.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹301.4. The stock reached a high of ₹302.6 and dipped to a low of ₹295.3, with a trading volume of 1,166,568 shares on the BSE. The company has a market capitalization of ₹216,442.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹126.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1166 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302.6 & ₹295.3 yesterday to end at ₹296.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.