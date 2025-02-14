Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹259.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹259.25. The stock reached a high of ₹265.45 and a low of ₹258.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹191,293.60 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,360,130. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹340.35, while the 52-week low is ₹171.70, indicating notable volatility.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.3
|Support 1
|258.4
|Resistance 2
|268.85
|Support 2
|255.05
|Resistance 3
|272.2
|Support 3
|251.5
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 33.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1360 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.45 & ₹258.50 yesterday to end at ₹261.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend