Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -4.23 %. The stock closed at 271 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 264.35 and closed at 271, marking a notable gain. The stock reached a high of 268.9 and a low of 258.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 198,095 crores, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 340.35 and above its 52-week low of 171.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,399,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹271 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 268.9 & 258.3 yesterday to end at 259.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

