Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹264.35 and closed at ₹271, marking a notable gain. The stock reached a high of ₹268.9 and a low of ₹258.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹198,095 crores, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹171.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,399,059 shares.
14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹271 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.9 & ₹258.3 yesterday to end at ₹259.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend