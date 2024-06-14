Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹294, reached a high of ₹303, and a low of ₹287 before closing at ₹290.55. The market capitalization was ₹219,987.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹323 and a 52-week low of ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5,767,553 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|306.45
|Support 1
|291.6
|Resistance 2
|311.6
|Support 2
|281.9
|Resistance 3
|321.3
|Support 3
|276.75
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹210.0, 30.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303 & ₹287 yesterday to end at ₹290.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend