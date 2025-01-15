Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹262.6 and closed at ₹259.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹271.15 and a low of ₹261.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹189,761.9 crore, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 563,098 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 27.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.15 & ₹261.25 yesterday to end at ₹269.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend