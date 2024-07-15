Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 335.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics (BEL) opened at 336.75 and closed at 335.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 337.5 and a low of 328 during the day. Its market capitalization stands at 243634.93 crore. The 52-week high for BEL is 340.35 and the 52-week low is 122.5. The BSE volume for BEL was 2426015 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17:06 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has dropped by -0.29% and is currently trading at 332.35. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have gained 165.42% to reach 332.35. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.79%
3 Months31.54%
6 Months81.53%
YTD80.84%
1 Year165.42%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.5Support 1328.1
Resistance 2342.2Support 2323.4
Resistance 3346.9Support 3318.7
15 Jul 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 8.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy101098
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
15 Jul 2024, 08:18:45 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45819 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04:35 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹335.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 337.5 & 328 yesterday to end at 333.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

