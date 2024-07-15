Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics (BEL) opened at ₹336.75 and closed at ₹335.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹337.5 and a low of ₹328 during the day. Its market capitalization stands at ₹243634.93 crore. The 52-week high for BEL is ₹340.35 and the 52-week low is ₹122.5. The BSE volume for BEL was 2426015 shares on that day.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has dropped by -0.29% and is currently trading at ₹332.35. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have gained 165.42% to reach ₹332.35. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|31.54%
|6 Months
|81.53%
|YTD
|80.84%
|1 Year
|165.42%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.5
|Support 1
|328.1
|Resistance 2
|342.2
|Support 2
|323.4
|Resistance 3
|346.9
|Support 3
|318.7
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 8.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.5 & ₹328 yesterday to end at ₹333.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend