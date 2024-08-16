Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹296.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹296.1. The stock hit a high of ₹297 and a low of ₹290.7. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹214,615.11 crore. Throughout the day, 584,394 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.35, and its 52-week low is ₹126.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 1.81%, currently trading at ₹298.90. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics' shares have surged by 125.06% to ₹298.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|16.38%
|6 Months
|61.73%
|YTD
|59.45%
|1 Year
|125.06%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.95
|Support 1
|290.55
|Resistance 2
|300.2
|Support 2
|287.4
|Resistance 3
|303.35
|Support 3
|284.15
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 17.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 584 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹297 & ₹290.7 yesterday to end at ₹293.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.