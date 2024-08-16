Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 296.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 296.5 and closed slightly lower at 296.1. The stock hit a high of 297 and a low of 290.7. The company's market capitalization stands at 214,615.11 crore. Throughout the day, 584,394 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 340.35, and its 52-week low is 126.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 1.81%, currently trading at 298.90. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics' shares have surged by 125.06% to 298.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months16.38%
6 Months61.73%
YTD59.45%
1 Year125.06%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.95Support 1290.55
Resistance 2300.2Support 2287.4
Resistance 3303.35Support 3284.15
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 17.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77810
    Buy99109
    Hold2223
    Sell3312
    Strong Sell2221
16 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35141 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 584 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹296.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 297 & 290.7 yesterday to end at 293.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.