Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹312.15 and closed slightly higher at ₹312.75. The stock reached a high of ₹316.20 and a low of ₹308.20, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹230,733.2 crore, the stock's performance remains robust, though it is still below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and well above the 52-week low of ₹159.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 368,991 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|318.65
|Support 1
|310.45
|Resistance 2
|321.6
|Support 2
|305.2
|Resistance 3
|326.85
|Support 3
|302.25
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 9.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.2 & ₹308.2 yesterday to end at ₹315.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend