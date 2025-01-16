Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹272.85 and closed at ₹269.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹272.85 and a low of ₹266.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹197,290.90 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,110,336 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.97
|Support 1
|265.07
|Resistance 2
|274.53
|Support 2
|262.73
|Resistance 3
|276.87
|Support 3
|259.17
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 28.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.85 & ₹266.35 yesterday to end at ₹268. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend