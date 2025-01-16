Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 269.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 272.85 and closed at 269.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 272.85 and a low of 266.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 197,290.90 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,110,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1270.97Support 1265.07
Resistance 2274.53Support 2262.73
Resistance 3276.87Support 3259.17
16 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 28.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy9988
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
16 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14374 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹269.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 272.85 & 266.35 yesterday to end at 268. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

