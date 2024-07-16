Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹336.4, reached a high of ₹336.4, and a low of ₹330.7 before closing at ₹333.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹242,136.42 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹340.35 and the low was at ₹122.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,114,941 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.4 & ₹330.7 yesterday to end at ₹331.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend