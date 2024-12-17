LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 315.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.