Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at ₹315.6, showing stability in its price movement. The stock reached a high of ₹317.45 and a low of ₹314.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹231,135.2 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 282,980 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week performance reflects a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹159.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹316.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 87.05%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|10.54%
|6 Months
|2.13%
|YTD
|71.66%
|1 Year
|87.05%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.77
|Support 1
|314.42
|Resistance 2
|319.23
|Support 2
|312.53
|Resistance 3
|321.12
|Support 3
|311.07
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 9.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.45 & ₹314.05 yesterday to end at ₹316.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend