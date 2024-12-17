Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 315.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at 315.6, showing stability in its price movement. The stock reached a high of 317.45 and a low of 314.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 231,135.2 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 282,980 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week performance reflects a high of 340.35 and a low of 159.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at 316.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 87.05%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months10.54%
6 Months2.13%
YTD71.66%
1 Year87.05%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1317.77Support 1314.42
Resistance 2319.23Support 2312.53
Resistance 3321.12Support 3311.07
17 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 9.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20814 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹315.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 317.45 & 314.05 yesterday to end at 316.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

