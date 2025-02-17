Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹262 and closed slightly lower at ₹261.60. The stock experienced a high of ₹264.45 and a low of ₹248.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹182,920.85 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,174,206 shares for Bharat Electronics.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.37
|Support 1
|244.07
|Resistance 2
|270.58
|Support 2
|237.98
|Resistance 3
|276.67
|Support 3
|227.77
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 39.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.45 & ₹248.20 yesterday to end at ₹250.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend