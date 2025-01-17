Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹273.05 and closed at ₹268, experiencing a high of ₹277.85 and a low of ₹271.7. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹195,792.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 776,468 shares.
17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹268 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹277.85 & ₹271.7 yesterday to end at ₹276.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend