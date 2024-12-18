Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 310.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 315.9 and closed slightly higher at 316.05. The stock reached a high of 318.5 and a low of 310 during the session. With a market capitalization of 227,041.7 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 333,702 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 163.95.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:10:39 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Bharat Electronics indicates a potential for price decline in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02:41 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics stock experienced a low of 301.6 and reached a high of 310.5 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting investor interest and market activity throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:50:27 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.07% lower than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Electronics has experienced a trading volume that is 13.07% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 302.2, reflecting a decrease of 2.66%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:39:33 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics reached a high of 304.45 and a low of 302.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 302.82 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitor additional support levels at 301.68 and 299.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1304.05Support 1302.15
Resistance 2305.2Support 2301.4
Resistance 3305.95Support 3300.25
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:22 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days314.30
10 Days313.11
20 Days301.82
50 Days290.99
100 Days294.08
300 Days273.22
18 Dec 2024, 12:23:41 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14:08 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹303.1, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹310.45

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of 307.42 & second support of 304.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 298.82. If the stock price breaks the final support of 298.82 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57:07 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.64% lower than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Electronics is 17.64% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 303.25, reflecting a decrease of 2.32%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:54:26 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics reached a high of 306.35 and a low of 303.45 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 303.85 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 302.45 and 299.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.72Support 1302.82
Resistance 2307.48Support 2301.68
Resistance 3308.62Support 3299.92
18 Dec 2024, 11:25:11 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹303.7, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹310.45

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of 307.42 & second support of 304.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 298.82. If the stock price breaks the final support of 298.82 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has dropped by 2.01% today, currently trading at 304.2, aligning with the trend among its peers. Companies like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.38% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4506.0-115.6-2.55675.02584.05301350.02
Bharat Electronics304.2-6.25-2.01340.35163.95222363.47
BHARAT DYNAMICS1276.1-3.45-0.271794.7698.6346777.04
Data Patterns India2566.8-40.25-1.543654.751757.414369.97
Astra Microwave Products835.1-10.1-1.191059.75510.657928.86
18 Dec 2024, 11:02:46 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 13.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:46:22 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.18% lower than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Electronics has experienced a trading volume that is 17.18% lower than yesterday. The current price stands at 306.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38:23 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics touched a high of 309.25 & a low of 305.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.95Support 1303.85
Resistance 2310.65Support 2302.45
Resistance 3312.05Support 3299.75
18 Dec 2024, 10:12:42 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 09:56:17 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.92% today, currently trading at 307.6, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of 0.15% and -0.06%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4558.0-63.6-1.385675.02584.05304827.65
Bharat Electronics307.6-2.85-0.92340.35163.95224848.8
BHARAT DYNAMICS1278.0-1.55-0.121794.7698.6346846.69
Data Patterns India2579.3-27.75-1.063654.751757.414439.95
Astra Microwave Products843.6-1.6-0.191059.75510.658009.56
18 Dec 2024, 09:41:44 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.4%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

18 Dec 2024, 09:31:31 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹307.8, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹310.45

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 307.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 307.42 and 316.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 307.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 316.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at 308.25. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has increased by 79.85%, reaching 308.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62% to 24,336.00 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months12.49%
6 Months-2.4%
YTD68.62%
1 Year79.85%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50:23 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1316.02Support 1307.42
Resistance 2321.63Support 2304.43
Resistance 3324.62Support 3298.82
18 Dec 2024, 08:33:51 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 11.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 08:21:18 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21020 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04:22 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹316.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 318.5 & 310 yesterday to end at 310.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

