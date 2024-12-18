Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹315.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹316.05. The stock reached a high of ₹318.5 and a low of ₹310 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹227,041.7 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 333,702 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹163.95.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Bharat Electronics indicates a potential for price decline in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics stock experienced a low of ₹301.6 and reached a high of ₹310.5 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting investor interest and market activity throughout the trading session.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.07% lower than yesterday
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Electronics has experienced a trading volume that is 13.07% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹302.2, reflecting a decrease of 2.66%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics reached a high of 304.45 and a low of 302.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 302.82 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitor additional support levels at 301.68 and 299.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.05
|Support 1
|302.15
|Resistance 2
|305.2
|Support 2
|301.4
|Resistance 3
|305.95
|Support 3
|300.25
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|314.30
|10 Days
|313.11
|20 Days
|301.82
|50 Days
|290.99
|100 Days
|294.08
|300 Days
|273.22
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹303.1, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹310.45
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of ₹307.42 & second support of ₹304.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹298.82. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹298.82 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.64% lower than yesterday
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Electronics is 17.64% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹303.25, reflecting a decrease of 2.32%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics reached a high of 306.35 and a low of 303.45 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 303.85 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 302.45 and 299.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|305.72
|Support 1
|302.82
|Resistance 2
|307.48
|Support 2
|301.68
|Resistance 3
|308.62
|Support 3
|299.92
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹303.7, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹310.45
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of ₹307.42 & second support of ₹304.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹298.82. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹298.82 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has dropped by 2.01% today, currently trading at ₹304.2, aligning with the trend among its peers. Companies like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.38% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4506.0
|-115.6
|-2.5
|5675.0
|2584.05
|301350.02
|Bharat Electronics
|304.2
|-6.25
|-2.01
|340.35
|163.95
|222363.47
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1276.1
|-3.45
|-0.27
|1794.7
|698.63
|46777.04
|Data Patterns India
|2566.8
|-40.25
|-1.54
|3654.75
|1757.4
|14369.97
|Astra Microwave Products
|835.1
|-10.1
|-1.19
|1059.75
|510.65
|7928.86
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 13.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.18% lower than yesterday
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Electronics has experienced a trading volume that is 17.18% lower than yesterday. The current price stands at ₹306.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics touched a high of 309.25 & a low of 305.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|307.95
|Support 1
|303.85
|Resistance 2
|310.65
|Support 2
|302.45
|Resistance 3
|312.05
|Support 3
|299.75
Bharat Electronics Live Updates:
BHARAT ELECTRONICS
BHARAT ELECTRONICS
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.92% today, currently trading at ₹307.6, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of 0.15% and -0.06%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4558.0
|-63.6
|-1.38
|5675.0
|2584.05
|304827.65
|Bharat Electronics
|307.6
|-2.85
|-0.92
|340.35
|163.95
|224848.8
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1278.0
|-1.55
|-0.12
|1794.7
|698.63
|46846.69
|Data Patterns India
|2579.3
|-27.75
|-1.06
|3654.75
|1757.4
|14439.95
|Astra Microwave Products
|843.6
|-1.6
|-0.19
|1059.75
|510.65
|8009.56
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.4%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: null
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹307.8, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹310.45
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹307.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹307.42 and ₹316.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹307.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 316.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹308.25. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has increased by 79.85%, reaching ₹308.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62% to 24,336.00 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|12.49%
|6 Months
|-2.4%
|YTD
|68.62%
|1 Year
|79.85%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.02
|Support 1
|307.42
|Resistance 2
|321.63
|Support 2
|304.43
|Resistance 3
|324.62
|Support 3
|298.82
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 11.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21020 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹316.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹318.5 & ₹310 yesterday to end at ₹310.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend