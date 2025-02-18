Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹249.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹250.15. The stock reached a high of ₹249.95 and a low of ₹242.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹181,750.86 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,624,952. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70, indicating significant volatility in the past year.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.22%, currently trading at ₹248.00. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have increased by 31.97%, reaching ₹248.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.12%
|3 Months
|-9.05%
|6 Months
|-17.76%
|YTD
|-15.23%
|1 Year
|31.97%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|251.23
|Support 1
|243.88
|Resistance 2
|254.27
|Support 2
|239.57
|Resistance 3
|258.58
|Support 3
|236.53
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 40.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26259 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1624 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹250.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.95 & ₹242.50 yesterday to end at ₹248.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend