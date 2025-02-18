Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 250.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 249.95 and closed slightly higher at 250.15. The stock reached a high of 249.95 and a low of 242.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 181,750.86 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,624,952. The stock has a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70, indicating significant volatility in the past year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15:47 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.22%, currently trading at 248.00. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have increased by 31.97%, reaching 248.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.12%
3 Months-9.05%
6 Months-17.76%
YTD-15.23%
1 Year31.97%
18 Feb 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1251.23Support 1243.88
Resistance 2254.27Support 2239.57
Resistance 3258.58Support 3236.53
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:17 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 40.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101089
    Buy8897
    Hold1111
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1122
18 Feb 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26259 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1624 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01:05 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹250.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 249.95 & 242.50 yesterday to end at 248.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

