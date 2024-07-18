Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Drops on Market

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 326.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at 333.85 and closed at 331.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 334.5, and the low was 324.5. The market capitalization stands at 238554.63 crore. The 52-week high and low are 340.35 and 123.55, respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 937,330.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:31:29 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹320.5, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹326.35

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of 322.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 318.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 318.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has remained steady at 326.35 today, with a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have surged by 156.51% to reach 326.35, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.58%
3 Months26.26%
6 Months74.6%
YTD77.06%
1 Year156.51%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.2Support 1322.3
Resistance 2338.25Support 2318.45
Resistance 3342.1Support 3312.4
18 Jul 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 6.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy101098
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41305 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 937 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:03:04 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹331.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.5 & 324.5 yesterday to end at 326.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

