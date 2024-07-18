Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Drops on Market

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹333.85 and closed at ₹331.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹334.5, and the low was ₹324.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹238554.63 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹340.35 and ₹123.55, respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 937,330.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of ₹322.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹318.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹318.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has remained steady at ₹326.35 today, with a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have surged by 156.51% to reach ₹326.35, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.58%
|3 Months
|26.26%
|6 Months
|74.6%
|YTD
|77.06%
|1 Year
|156.51%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.2
|Support 1
|322.3
|Resistance 2
|338.25
|Support 2
|318.45
|Resistance 3
|342.1
|Support 3
|312.4
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 6.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 937 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.5 & ₹324.5 yesterday to end at ₹326.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend