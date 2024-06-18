Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock surges on positive trading day

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock on the last trading day opened at ₹305, reached a high of ₹310.5, and closed at ₹300.95. The low for the day was ₹301.35. The market capitalization stands at 226274.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹323 and ₹117.95, respectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a trading volume of 6,440,354 shares for Bharat Electronics.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharat Electronics indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹315.7, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹309.55
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has surpassed the first resistance of ₹312.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹316.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹316.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at ₹314.90. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have surged by 153.87% to ₹314.90, outperforming Nifty which rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.32%
|3 Months
|54.68%
|6 Months
|83.14%
|YTD
|68.08%
|1 Year
|153.87%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.9
|Support 1
|303.9
|Resistance 2
|316.2
|Support 2
|298.2
|Resistance 3
|321.9
|Support 3
|294.9
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹210.0, 32.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70903 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹300.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.5 & ₹301.35 yesterday to end at ₹300.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend