Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 309.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock on the last trading day opened at 305, reached a high of 310.5, and closed at 300.95. The low for the day was 301.35. The market capitalization stands at 226274.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 323 and 117.95, respectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a trading volume of 6,440,354 shares for Bharat Electronics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharat Electronics indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹315.7, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹309.55

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has surpassed the first resistance of 312.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 316.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 316.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at 314.90. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have surged by 153.87% to 314.90, outperforming Nifty which rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.32%
3 Months54.68%
6 Months83.14%
YTD68.08%
1 Year153.87%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.9Support 1303.9
Resistance 2316.2Support 2298.2
Resistance 3321.9Support 3294.9
18 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 210.0, 32.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99109
    Buy9996
    Hold2234
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
18 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70903 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹300.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310.5 & 301.35 yesterday to end at 300.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.