Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 3.3 %. The stock closed at 293.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 296.8 and closed at 293.6. The stock reached a high of 303.8 and a low of 296.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 221,705.59 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has peaked at 340.35 and hit a low of 126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 655,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹293.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 303.8 & 296.5 yesterday to end at 303.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

