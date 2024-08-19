Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹296.8 and closed at ₹293.6. The stock reached a high of ₹303.8 and a low of ₹296.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹221,705.59 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has peaked at ₹340.35 and hit a low of ₹126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 655,665 shares.
19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹293.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.8 & ₹296.5 yesterday to end at ₹303.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend